Newburyport artist's cards benefit local charitable organizations

NEWBURYPORT — A local woman, who began her career as an artist in the 1970s by creating greeting cards using a silk screen, donated her stockpile of cards to Pennies for Poverty and Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity last year — resulting in more than $3,100 in revenue for the nonprofits.
Jan Roy, a Newburyport resident since 1980, grew up just outside of New York City and spent much of her childhood accompanying her mother, a fashion sketch artist, to showrooms and art galleries in the city.
In 1973, Roy, a twentysomething seeking her own passion that might provide an income, started using a silk screen to design blank note cards and soon after, someone suggested she sell them. She packed up her Volkswagen bus and traveled to art shows along the East Coast to sell them.
From there, she moved on to wholesale shows where her art drew the attention of big accounts, including Bloomingdale's, the American Museum of Natural History in New York and other art museums. She also sold her cards in a number of craft stores, which she said were big in the 1970s.
"I sort of hit a need for cards that were not Hallmark cards — cards that were handmade," Roy said. "It really became a big business and a lot of work."
The imagery on the cards reflected her surroundings, too. They include the salt marshes around Newburyport, the woods in Maine, the cat she grew up with, etc.
Speaking of discovering her love for silk screening, she said, "I loved shape and color — intense color — and silk screen has real intense, saturated color."
Roy received her first commission from the Portland Symphony Orchestra about 1980 and that work caught the attention of a poster company established in Boston and Paris. She start designing posters with commissions from organizations around the world, quickly shifting to the international landscape.
By 1992, Roy said she was missing the small format of those blank note cards. She launched a small business, Salt Marsh Graphics, and returned to what she loved. This time, she had the cards commercially printed to save her some time as her business boomed.
After much success, Roy became less interested in running the card business about 2000 and turned to painting.
Roy, now a full-time painter, approached her friend Sue McKittrick, president of the board at Pennies for Poverty: 2 Cents 4 Change Inc., last winter when she decided to clear out the boxes of greeting cards that she still had left over in her Haverhill studio.
"I wanted to clear out my studio of that part of my life a little bit," Roy said, saying it was time for the cards to find a new purpose.
Because Roy had switched to commercially printing the cards in the 1990s, it was much easier for her to stockpile them. Though she couldn't estimate just how many cards she donated to the nonprofits, Roy said it was definitely in the thousands, if not, the tens of thousands.
"It was a lot of cards, a lot of cards," she said.
Pennies for Poverty sells the cards at Greetings by Design at 6 Market Square, where owner Deb Green does not charge the nonprofit a consignment fee. Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity sells the cards in its ReStore at 647 Andover St. in Lawrence.
So far, the combined sales have brought in more than $3,100 in revenue for the nonprofits and those sales are "still going strong," McKittrick said.
"I'm just really pleased that the cards are being appreciated and that it's helping out local organizations, especially at this time when it is so needed," Roy said.
For more on the artist, visit http://janroy.com.
