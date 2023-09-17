NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport’s art scene is celebrated with the next Newburyport ArtWalk on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring paintings, photography, sculptures and more from individual local artists and group exhibitions.
Participating galleries this year include: Alan Bull Studio, Blochaus, Celine McDonald Studio, The Coffee Factory, Chococoa Baking Company, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Greetings By Design, The Gallery on Federal, Jaxby Nimble Studio, Metzy’s Cantina, Newburyport Art, Newburyport Framers, New England Sketchbook, The PEG Center for Art & Activism, A Pleasant Shoppe, Studio 53, Threadneedle Gallery, and Valerie’s Gallery. Look for the ArtWalk signs in gallery and store windows.
The Newburyport ArtWalk Gallery Guide and map is available online at www.newburyportartwalk.com and printed versions of the gallery guide can be found at the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, the passageway between State and Inn Street, and at ArtWalk participating locations.
Among the special activities planned for the next ArtWalk are:
10-11 a.m.: Artist demo and interactive public painting activity with award-winning artist Rob Brun at Chococoa Baking. This first time event allows visitors to add their signature style to the evolving canvas painting that Brun will be guiding throughout the day. The “masterpiece” painting will be on display with the contributing artist names after the artwalk at Chococoa Baking + Cafe. 50 Water Street (inside Mill No. 1, The Tannery).
10:30-12 p.m.: Exhibit and Artist Talks at Jaxby Nimble Studio. Join Museum of Old Newbury Executive Director Bethany Groff Dorau for “Mayhem at the Museum,” a display of several of her favorite stories, told in objects, from the museum. At 11 a.m., she will present a short illustrated talk on stories represented in pieces too large to travel to the studio. And all day, artist Heidi Newfell will discuss her modern folk art knockdown “punks.” Inspired by the vintage carnival game, these unique assemblages are made of wood, canvas and embroidered embellishments. Also, all day, artist Lisa Riordon will share her love of circular shapes and dials as they show up in historic storytelling and her vintage-inspired art. See celestial maps, a wheel of fortune and fate, pre-computer “educational boards” and all manner of vintage spinners. 163 High St.
11 a.m.: Gallery Talk at Threadneedle Gallery "Collecting art with an eye towards value" talk by Jill Harrison, art appraiser and gallery owner. Learn how to build an art collection on any budget. 0 Threadneedle Gallery, near Bar25.
12 noon-3:30 p.m.: Hands-On printmaking project at Studio 53. Susan Benveniste, Susan Jaworski-Stranc and Dido Thayer invite the public to participate in a hands-on printmaking project. Materials supplied. 53 Middle St.
1 p.m.: Gyotaku printing demo with Jenna Reedy at New England Sketch Book. “Gyotaku” is Japanese for fish rubbing, which was used by fishermen to record their catch. This old art form connects Reedy’s passion for fishing, art and home decor. Every fish caught comes with a fish story. In each unique print, the artist recreates these stories. 1R Water St.
1-4 p.m.: Artist Visit and Painting Demo at Valerie's Gallery with artist Marsha Zavez. Zavez loves to paint. 26 State St.
2 p.m.: Pastel Demo at Threadneedle Gallery with Sandra Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh will demonstrate her approach to pastel painting. She is a very talented artist who is a signature member of the American Society of Marine Artists, a member of the Pastel Society of Maine & N.H.. and Newburyport Art. 0 Threadneedle Gallery (near Bar 25)
3 p.m.: Reception and Artist Talk at Newburyport Art with Jake Ginga. Jake Ginga (aka “Makerjake”) is the second artist in residence for the We Share One Sky public art murals project — spearheaded by Newburyport Art, in collaboration with the Tannery Marketplace, Blochaus Art Gallery, and the city of Newburyport. Join Ginga for his opening reception with an artist talk around 3:15 p.m. Visitors can view the artist in action as he works on his outdoor mural starting at 5 a.m. located on the side of the Tannery Marketplace on Independent Street.
4 p.m.: Artist Reception and Talk with Lorenzo Minoli at The Gallery on Federal Street. Join Minoli, an Italian film producer turned photographer, for his exhibit Revelation, where he will be speaking about his collection of abstract photographs uncovered in the Italian wild. 2 Federal St.
5 p.m.: Artist Talk at Newburyport Framers with Matthew Klos. Join Klos for his featured exhibit where he will talk about his photography series, Failure of Flesh. Newburyport Framers will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and re-open at 5 p.m. for the talk. 3 Graf Road, Unit 3
Please visit these galleries throughout the day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
A Pleasant Shoppe: Browse paintings, photography, weaving, jewelry, handbags, pottery, furniture, and gift items. 57 Pleasant St., Newburyport
Alan Bull Studio: Featuring landscape and nocturne paintings. 18 Graf Road, Unit 18
Blochaus Art Gallery: Exhibiting new work by Cara Gonier, Markus Sebastiano and Morgan Dyer. 75 Water St.
Celine McDonald Studio: Working studio of artist Celine McDonald. 10 Prince Place #202
ILLUME: Visit Newburyport's new bookstore gallery featuring resident artist Katie Swatland. 10 Market Square.
The Coffee Factory: Featuring local artists on a rotating basis. 56 State St.
The Firehouse Center for the Arts: Featuring artist Pamela Page Traver’s “A Printmaker’s Retrospective.” Her etchings, drypoints and monotypes are often based on paintings which were done “en plein air.” Market Square
Greetings by Design: Offering personalized, custom stationery and invitation packages as well as art by Newburyport artists, including Angela Chiklas. 6 Market Square, Newburyport
Metzy's Cantina - Rotating guest artist shows Newburyport MBTA train station, 5 Boston Way.
Please Note: Due to a scheduling conflict, the PEG Center for Art and Activism will not be open during this ArtWalk.
The Newburyport ArtWalk events are held two or three times a year. They are free and open to the public. A collaborative of galleries host special exhibitions, artist demos, lectures, tours, and visual art. Local restaurants, cafes and coffee shops also display original art on a rotating basis. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.newburyportartwalk.com and www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtWalk.
