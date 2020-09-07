Newburyport attorney elected treasurer of MBA

NEWBURYPORT — Local attorney Damian J. Turco has been elected treasurer of the Massachusetts Bar Association for 2020-21.
Turco will serve as a member of the association’s leadership team along with incoming President Denise I. Murphy, who will emphasize the MBA’s role as an ally to lawyers from diverse backgrounds and build upon efforts to develop it into a wellness resource for all Massachusetts attorneys, according to a press release.
Turco is the managing partner at Turco Legal PC (www.turcolegal.com), an eight-attorney divorce and family law firm with offices in Andover, Boston, Newburyport and Newton. Since 2008, he and his practice have represented clients through divorce, child custody and other family law matters.
Turco is also the co-founder and president of JusticeApp Inc. (www.justiceapp.com), a legal technology company with the mission of eliminating injustice nationwide. JusticeApp is a mobile app that aggregates thousands of free legal resources and offers low-cost, secure data storage designed to simplify the legal system for unrepresented parties and the transfer of sensitive information between parties and lawyers, the press release said.
While serving as the association’s treasurer, Turco is also a member of its executive management board and budget & finance committee.
As a member of the association’s COVID Response Task Force, Turco was instrumental in forming and running two working groups. In addition to communicating with court officials on behalf of the association’s family law practitioners, he leads the Law Practice Management & Working Remotely group.
Turco previously served as chair of the association’s Law Practice Management Section Council, helping to develop and launch the Mock Interview Program, which benefits graduating law school students by providing them with job interview skills through mock interviews with MBA lawyer volunteers.
Since 2013, he has chaired, participated in or overseen more than 35 law practice management programs and publications, and he regularly mentors other lawyers on practice management, leadership and family law practice. Turco is an active member of the association’s Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. Scholarship Committee and Annual Dinner Committee.
Turco graduated from Bryant College in 1999 and from New England Law | Boston in 2008. He grew up in Andover and lives in Newburyport with his wife, Melina, and three daughters.
The association’s leadership team for the 2020-21 includes Turco, Murphy, President-elect Thomas M. Bond, Vice President Grace V.B. Garcia and Secretary Victoria Santoro Mair.
Martin W. Healy is the association’s chief legal counsel and chief operating officer. Full officer bios are available at www.massbar.org/officers.
