NEWBURYPORT — The at-large City Council race could be heating up soon after local author took out nomination papers last week to run for one of five available seats.
Former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman has also pulled papers for a two-year at-large term as have current at-large Councilors Ed Cameron, Bruce Vogel, Mark Wright, Connie Preston and Afroz Khan.
If 11 or more residents are certified to run for an at-large council seat, a preliminary election would be held Sept. 19. The municipal election is Nov. 7.
When reached by phone Friday, Hendrickson said he wants to be “a watchdog for the Merrimack River.”
“Most people know that the river is sometimes dirty, rather than cleaner. We have to have a person who calls more attention to it,” he said.
Hendrickson is the author of eight books, including “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem” and “Merrimack: The Resilient River.” He also covered Newburyport and the City Council for The Daily News from 2012 to 2017. Last year, he wrote as a correspondent for the newspaper.
“I have a perspective about the history and think I know a lot about the town and I believe that would be helpful as I go forward because I have spent a lot of time on the subject of Newburyport,” he said.
Hendrickson added that there are billions of dollars in federal money in President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that could be used to improve local water and sewage treatment plants.
“I interviewed the head of the Environment Protection Agency, New England, David Cash, for a book recently and he said now is the best time for improvements since 1972 when the Clean Water Act was passed,” Hendrickson said.
“I want to advocate for chasing this money so that we can improve our complex and suggest that Lowell and Lawrence, and so on, look into it as well,” he said. “This money is there but you have to apply for it. These are low-interest loans that are available right now.”
Dealing with “forever chemicals,” as they are called, is another problem that Hendrickson said could be tackled with federal money.
“The federal EPA just had this big initiative that these chemicals are in the Merrimack River and in other rivers. They are dangerous and they can cause cancer and other numerous diseases,” he said. “So I want to bring more attention to that to see what can be done and see what they are doing to actually limit these forever chemicals and letting people know about them.”
The proposed Waterfront West District, which is owned by New England Development and runs between Michael’s Harborside and Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, is another project in which Hendrickson said he is interested in representing the city.
“I want to be on the team that overlooks this situation because that is such valuable land. In my view, I think the people come first and then the millionaires come second,” he said. “I want to make sure, if it is developed, that the people get the most out of it.”
Hendrickson will need to return 50 certified signatures from registered voters to City Hall before Aug. 15 to have his name placed on the ballot.
A race could also be underway for the Ward 2 Council seat now occupied by Jennie Donahue, who has already taken out nomination papers to run for another two-year term.
Donahue, however, may have competition in High Street resident Stephanie Niketic, who has also pulled papers to run for Ward 2 councilor.
School Committee member Bruce Menin has taken out nomination papers to serve another four-year term, and Steve Cole and Breanna Higgins will also be up for reelection in November.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
