BOSTON — Newburyport Public Schools was recently awarded $26,500 in federal funds to bolster school safety and enhance violence prevention efforts, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced on Thursday.
Newburyport is one of 14 Massachusetts school districts to receive money totaling $570,465 through the Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Grant Program. The STOP program is funded through the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The grant is managed and administered in Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Every agency that applied for a grant received funding. In total, $570,465 in grant funds were awarded to school districts, charter schools and educational collaboratives.
“Massachusetts remains deeply committed to working with our partners across state and local agencies to ensure our schools offer a safe and healthy learning environment for our children and educators. These grants will provide the resources that school officials need to enhance safety and mitigate potential threats,” Gov. Maura Healey said.
Grant recipients will use their awards to conduct threat assessments and deploy crisis intervention teams. Both tactics within their larger safety strategy will strive to identify threats before they materialize, which may include threats from individuals with mental health issues, and to train students, school personnel, and local first responders to become partners in preventing school violence.
“Preventative security measures, including risk prediction and intervention strategies, are fundamental to keeping schools safe and protecting students and educators from harm.
The STOP School Violence Grant Program is part of the Commonwealth’s comprehensive approach to school safety that allows our youth to thrive while providing our Massachusetts families with peace of mind,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.
