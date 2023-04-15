SALISBURY — With a packed house at Blue Ocean Event Center, Newburyport Bank held its annual meeting March 27.
During the meeting, Newburyport Bank President and CEO Lloyd L. Hamm announced that core operating net income for 2022 totaled more than $8.3 million and assets grew by 19% to $1.55 billion.
Total commercial loans grew by 21% to $772 million, and the residential loan portfolio was at $391 million at year’s end. Deposits totaled $1.36 billion, which was a 24% increase from the previous year, he said in a news release.
In 2022, the bank launched interactive teller machines, allowing customers to communicate in real time with a live banker, get help with more complex banking needs, receive change of any denomination, and reach bankers before, during and after business hours.
The ITMs add more convenience and efficiency to banking without losing sight of the personal connection, according to the bank
In addition to ITMs, Newburyport Bank offers live chat through its mobile app and online banking on any device. The bank also continues to offer safety and security for its customers and their investments through FDIC and DIF insurance as well as fraud prevention and identification procedures.
Significant infrastructure investments were also made during the year, according to the bank.
These included upgrading the look and feel of the mobile app, and implementing Express Loan – an online loan application system for the business community.
Express Loan makes it easy for businesses to apply for any product, anywhere and at any time – and enjoy fast decisions, closings and funding, according to the bank.
The bank also implemented SavvyMoney. This credit score tool allows customers to monitor their credit score, credit report and other financial data through a customized dashboard on their mobile app and through online banking.
In December, the bank announced that Newburyport Five Cents Bancorp MHC and Pentucket Bank Holdings MHC, the mutual holding companies of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank, were combining to become single mutual holding company with two independent community banks approaching $3 billion in assets.
Operating under a single holding company will allow the two community banks to consolidate back-office operations and systems, invest in advanced products and services, and achieve the scale and efficiencies required to compete with larger competitors – all while continuing to invest in the local banks and communities they serve.
When coupled with charter protection provisions, this will ensure that each remains the premier mutual savings bank in their communities for decades to come, the release said.
“It’s been an exciting, meaningful and humbling journey to work with a team of amazing colleagues who are always seeking to make lives better for everyone in our communities,” Hamm said in the release.
“As we look back on our successful year as a bank – and reflect on the culmination of many prosperous years – we are confident that our neighbors, friends, families, local businesses and communities will have the products, resources and support needed to ensure continued success and bright futures as they journey well,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.