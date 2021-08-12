NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $1,500 to the Memorial Fishing Trip organized by the 101st Airborne Division’s Massachusetts Home Base Chapter.
The chapter provides area veterans service officers with support for North Shore veterans and their families. The main focus is to organize and fund special summertime events, especially deep sea fishing trips for veterans, including those who are homeless and living in shelters.
The chapter also provides financial assistance to veterans’ families during the holidays. This year’s fishing trip is scheduled to depart Plum Island on Sept. 8 with more than 50 veterans onboard.
“It is virtually impossible to thank our veterans and their families for the sacrifices they have made to protect our freedom and liberty,” said Lloyd L. Hamm Jr., the bank’s president and CEO.
“But we can do a small part to assist them with their most vital needs,” he said. “The fishing trip itself is a wonderful opportunity for veterans to come together and enjoy a day of fishing and camaraderie on our beautiful waters. It’s an opportunity for peace and serenity for these truly outstanding individuals and we’re thrilled to support it.”
