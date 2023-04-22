NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $2,500 to the Women’s Business League in support of its second annual Women’s Networking Summit.
The event will be hosted by PGA REACH on May 8 at Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord. It will be a day of networking, hospitality and golf as more than 120 female business professionals gather to connect and grow while enjoying and promoting golf, according to organizers.
The Women’s Business League is a community where women connect, grow and prosper. It was founded by two North Shore mothers, Amy Pocsik and Melissa Gilbo.
The core of the organization’s mission is kindness and community, values that drive the connections among its members, according to a release from the bank.
Pocsik and Gilbo have created a community for female entrepreneurs and businesswomen to come together, share resources and promote their businesses, the release said.
PGA REACH New England was founded in 2016 to promote the game of golf and improve the lives of thousands of children, military veterans and their families, as well as diverse populations through golf programs held throughout New England each year.
Although the New England branch of PGA of America fosters competition, the 501©(3) charitable foundation is designed to encourage fellowship, good sportsmanship, continued skill development, honesty, integrity and etiquette, the release said.
Bank CEO and President Lloyd L. Hamm praised the two organizations.
“The coming together of the Women’s Business League and PGA REACH is guaranteed to produce a great event for our outstanding women business leaders,” Hamm said in the release.
“To extoll the virtues and contributions women in business make is impossible,” he added. “They are successful through their incredible hard work and dedication. And organizations like the Women’s Business Group are a vital resource for them. We are thrilled that they have come together with PGA REACH to put together an amazing event. We are proud to support it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.