NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $3,500 to the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The money will be used to help cover lost revenue due to COVID-related event cancellations from October to September 2021.
The Firehouse Center for the Arts is a nonprofit, 191-seat theater that provides visual and performing arts programs.
“Like so many other similar venues, the Firehouse Center has become a victim of the pandemic,” said Lloyd Hamm, president and CEO of the bank.
“They’ve had to cancel a year’s worth of events – the funds we’ve donated will offset some of the income loss due to ongoing COVID restrictions,” he added. “Needless to say, we’re glad to help now, and look forward to a wonderful season beginning in the fall of 2021.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.