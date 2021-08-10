NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $3,500 to the Firehouse Center for the Arts as a silver sponsor.
The Firehouse is a nonprofit organization featuring a 191-seat theater that produces its own events and offers partner presentations along with arts and education programs. It also holds its Summer Outdoor Series.
“The Firehouse Center for the Arts is a cultural gem,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank.
“We all know summer in New England is such a special time for outdoor events,” he added. “Being outside with family and friends enjoying a performance creates indelible memories. But the center also offers more than that. Operating on a full-year schedule provides the opportunity for so many to enjoy artistic creativity second to none. We’re so very pleased to support the Firehouse Center for the Arts.”
