NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Bank has donated $3,675 to Amesbury High School Softball for the purchase of a new, functional scoreboard at the Chris Perry Field, located behind Amesbury Middle School.
The softball program has been very successful since 1988 when Coach Chris Perry and Jacquie Waters took over, winning four Massachusetts State Championships, five Eastern Massachusetts titles and 25 CAL Baker Division Championships.
“The Amesbury town budget doesn’t allow funding for the field,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, in a press release, “so we’re proud to do our part to help repair and maintain it. A new functional scoreboard will further highlight the wonderful winning tradition of Amesbury softball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.