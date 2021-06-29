NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $5,000 as a silver sponsor of the city’s Yankee Homecoming celebration.
Yankee Homecoming will be from July 30 to Aug. 8. After an improvised year in 2020, this year’s event will be larger in scope and filled with a lot of activities and entertainment.
Yankee Homecoming began in 1958 as a crusade to revive appreciation for the heritage and beauty of New England by bringing back natives and visitors to the region’s communities.
“Yankee Homecoming is ingrained in the fabric of Newburyport,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, in a press release.
“Since 1958, this wonderful event has brought so many to our hometown of Newburyport to celebrate the history and wonder of our heritage,” he said. “Unfortunately, due to COVID, last year’s event was scaled down. This year will bring much more and we’re proud to support it.”
