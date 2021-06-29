Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.