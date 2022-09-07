NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank recently donated $5,000 as an advocacy sponsor to the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. Specifically, the donation will support the Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Waterfront Park in Newburyport, as well as a white ribbon event to be held in March 2023.
With a number of locations throughout the region, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is dedicated to empowering individuals and engaging communities to end domestic violence. This is accomplished through free, comprehensive services, programs in schools, and a variety of tools and strategies to reduce domestic violence homicides.
“Sadly, domestic violence continues to permeate society,” stated Lloyd L. Hamm, president and chief executive officer of Newburyport Bank. “Social and livelihood stresses have led to increased cases of abuse, but fortunately we have organizations like the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center to support those in need. The two upcoming events are crucial to the organization in terms of raising funds for their work, and we are proud to be an advocacy sponsor.”
