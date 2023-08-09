NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation has made a multiyear commitment of $75,000 to the Newburyport Art Association as the lead sponsor of its 75th anniversary.
The NAA held its first exhibition in July 1948 under the leadership of Sam Sargent, a painter, art teacher and native of Newburyport.
Throughout the years, the organization leased exhibition space at the old courthouse at the Bartlet Mall, the YWCA, and galleries on Threadneedle Alley and State Street.
In 1969, the NAA purchased the building that is now at 65 Water St and is home to the Sargent, Hills and Hartson galleries.
The NAA has more than 500 members. Artists exhibit work in a full calendar of open, juried, invitational, featured artist and featured interest group shows.
The NAA also offers educational programs and supports two community outreach programs, ArtLink and OpArt. NAA will hold events and programs to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
“What makes our area such a great place to live and work is the cultural diversity that it offers,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank.
“The NAA is a shining example of that,” he added. “The programs they offer are not about art for art’s sake, but rather how everyone can harness the power of art for their own enrichment, as well as for the benefit of the world around them. The charitable foundation is proud to make a multiyear commitment to NAA to help them further their efforts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.