NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank recently donated $1,000 to The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport in support of its Tee Off for The Arc! Golf Fundraiser. This event will take place on Monday, Aug. 15, at Haverhill Country Club, and all funds raised from it will benefit The Arc.
Formed in 1962, The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport is a member of the Arc of Massachusetts and The Arc of the United States, representing the world’s largest community-based organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport now has locations in both Haverhill and Newburyport, MA.
“The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport is an organization that we’re always proud to support,” Newburyport Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd L. Hamm. “The Arc is constantly working on providing opportunities for disabled people to contribute to the community. But that work needs support in many ways, and certainly financial. The golf tournament is a great way to have some fun and help the organization raise funds for its incredible work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.