NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Bank will again sponsor the upcoming spring and summer portion of the Newburyport Farmers’ Market through a $3,500 donation.
While the 2020 market was postponed due to the pandemic, there is optimism for this season.
Long-term farm and food vendors hope to return to the market and reconnect with the community. As before, many farms will accept SNAP/HIP and WIC coupons, providing access to local, fresh food for families. A late spring or early summer opening is planned.
“I can’t think of a more welcome return to our community than the Newburyport farmers summer market,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, the bank’s president and CEO.
“It provides us with a cornucopia of food grown by our local farmers, and our long stretch of challenges due to the pandemic make the market’s return even more appealing.”
For more about Newburyport Bank on the web: www.newburyportbank.com.
