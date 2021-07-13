NEWBURYPORT— New-buryport Bank has donated $1,000 to support the work of the Impossible Dream, a universally accessible catamaran coming to the city July 24 that brings people with and without disabilities together in collaborative endeavors.
In 2021, the Impossible Dream and its crew will travel close to 4,000 miles from Florida to Maine and back. The summer voyage will look much different this year than in the past, according to a press release.
Instead of taking groups of people sailing, the crew will welcome followers and guests onboard virtually.
“Sailing is such a unique and wonderful experience,” said Lloyd L. Hamm Jr., president and CEO of Newburyport Bank, in the release.
“The Impossible Dream has made it become a reality for those that might not otherwise be able to experience it,” he added. “That helps the voyagers to build confidence, independence and a more engaged quality of life. We’re so proud to support this.”
The catamaran will sail into Newburyport on July 24 and depart July 29.
Impossible Dream is based at Shake a Leg Miami, considered one of the most accessible community boating centers in the world.
From this base, the catamaran has continued to introduce people with disabilities, their families and others to the joy of sailing and provide inspiration and programs to help people with disabilities improve their quality of life, according to the release.
Local boater and business owner Alan Gamble collaborates with the catamaran’s owner to bring the Impossible Dream to Newburyport.
Gamble and his team will provide a free open house and party July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. behind the Custom House Maritime Museum. Local sea shanty singers, The Portermen, will entertain, and the catamaran will be available to board in small numbers.
Editor's note: The time of the July 25 open house and party has been corrected in this story. It was incorrect in an earlier version.
