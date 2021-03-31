NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $5,000 to the Maudslay Arts Center and $2,000 to Opportunity Works.
The donations should help both bounce back at a time when the COVID-19 impact has had a dramatic impact on the community, its people and its organizations, according to bank CEO and President Lloyd L. Hamm.
Maudslay, a popular cultural and entertainment venue in Newburyport forced to cancel its 2020 season, plans to reopen this year and host an outdoor Sunday afternoon patio series in July and August, the bank said in a press release.
“The arts are so important for society as a whole, and the inability to attend these events has hurt both venues and patrons, albeit in different ways,” Hamm said in the release. “The patio series is a beginning to a new sense of normalcy and we are so very proud to be part of and support this fresh start.”
The $2,000 donation to Opportunity Works, which has facilities in Newburyport and Haverhill, will benefit its Healing & Therapeutic Garden.
The nonprofit serves more than 300 people with disabilities from 24 Merrimack Valley and North Shore communities.
The garden is a place for participants in the program to connect with peers and staff members, and to cope with depression and anxiety.
“Much has been noted about the physical impact of the pandemic, but the emotional and psychological toll has also been significant,” Hamm said.
“The Healing & Therapeutic Garden is a wonderful opportunity for those served by Opportunity Works to reconnect safely with others and that is so critically important, he added. “We’re very happy to support this.”
