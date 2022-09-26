NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank recently donated $1,000 as a "Furball Friend" sponsor to the New Hampshire SPCA’s Auction for the Animals. This event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wentworth by the Sea Hotel in New Castle, New Hampshire.
The Auction for the Animals is the New Hampshire SPCA’s premier fundraising event and helps save the lives of thousands of abused, neglected, and in-need animals each year. The event will include dinner and cocktails, as well as an opportunity to bid on collectibles.
“Every year the New Hampshire SPCA puts on a great gala for a great cause,” noted Lloyd L. Hamm Jr., president and chief executive officer of Newburyport Bank. “At one time or another I’m sure we have all had pets, and certainly they have become a part of our families. By supporting the NH SPCA, we’re doing a small part to ensure that all pets find a safe home, and we’re hopeful that others will be joining us in this extremely worthwhile effort.”
