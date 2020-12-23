NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Bank has made a $1,000 donation to Whittier Tech’s annual Season of Giving Holiday Fund. The money will be used for students and their families having difficulty making ends meet, especially during the holiday season, according to a press release from the bank. Last year, financial assistance was provided to almost 70 Whittier students and their families through the fund.
“For obvious reasons, this past year has been extremely difficult for local institutions such a Whittier Tech,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank. “We are proud to provide our support to this school that arms its student with both core academics as well as vocational/technical knowledge, making each student better equipped to face life’s challenges.”
Whittier Tech combines a rigorous academic program with vocational/technical training that provides students with a strong knowledge base and practical skills to apply on the job and in life.
