NEWBURYPORT — A Planning Board public hearing on the Institution for Savings' expansion plans for its State Street building did not take place Wednesday and has been postponed to Feb. 17.
This is the fourth continuance requested by the Institution for Savings since a meeting Nov. 4 at which the board sided with abutters in an argument that the bank's design was still too large.
Continuances of that meeting were requested for Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Wednesday and now, Feb. 17.
A previous story from the Nov. 4 meeting can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/planning-board-banks-expansion-plan-still-too-large/article_3738a166-ac9c-5c3a-9c27-e501e06fbc5c.html.
