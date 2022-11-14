NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank CEO and President Lloyd Hamm Jr. was recently appointed to the Northern Essex Community College board of trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker, effective immediately.
In addition to a long career in banking and finance, Hamm has been involved with numerous nonprofits and community organizations. He has held leadership roles on boards of directors and trustees; chaired national financial services committees; and been elected to public positions.
Before joining Newburyport Bank, Hamm was the president of Homefield Credit Union in North Grafton.
He spent the previous 25 years as the chief administrative officer and chief information officer for Eastern Bank. Hamm also served as chief operations officer and founding dean of Anna Maria College’s business school, his alma mater.
“I have a personal belief in higher education and how it opens career doors, particularly with first-generation college students,” Hamm said in a release. “I believe community colleges, particularly NECC, are exceptionally well qualified and positioned to create this opportunity. As a result, we can change lives for the better.”
The college’s board of trustees includes nine member s appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms, as well as an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years, and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.
