NEWBURYPORT — Peter W. Johnston recently joined Newburyport Bank as senior vice president and commercial team leader for its North Group.
His responsibilities will include day-to-day management of the bank’s New Hampshire Commercial Team, with an emphasis on carrying out strategic initiatives for commercial loan and relationship growth. He will report to John Burcke, senior vice president/commercial team leader.
For the past 14 years, Johnston was senior vice president and senior commercial banking officer for The Savings Bank’s northeastern Massachusetts and southern, New Hampshire, market areas, according to a news release.
He also held senior commercial banking roles at Sovereign Bank, Institution for Savings, The Provident Bank, First Essex Bank and First & Ocean National Bank.
Johnston has a bachelor’s degree in business administration/foreign languages from Gordon College. He is an active member of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, and serves as a member and director of the Rotary Club of Andover and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife, Inger, reside in Raymond, New Hampshire.
“Expanding the New Hampshire market is a crucial part of the bank’s growth strategy, and one where we have invested substantially,” Burcke said in the release. “Pete adds much to our team with his many years of commercial banking experience in the New Hampshire area. That experience will serve both the bank and the needs of our customers quite well, and we’re extremely happy to have such a seasoned and qualified banker join the organization.”
Newburyport Bank is a state-chartered mutual savings bank headquartered in Newburyport. The bank was founded in 1854 and has 11 locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and more than $1.5 billion in assets.
The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation was created in 2003 to further carry out the bank’s lengthy history of community involvement by providing grants to local nonprofit organizations.
For more information, call toll-free at 844-639-3483 or visit the bank’s website at www.newburyportbank.com.
