NEWBURYPORT — The Richard A. Eaton Charitable Foundation, established by Newburyport Bank in honor of former President Richard “Richie” A. Eaton, has awarded $5,000 each to Amesbury High School, Newburyport High School, Triton Regional High School and Pentucket Regional High School.
The foundation was created to support and promote physical education and athletic programs for area students.
Eaton, who served as the bank’s chief executive for almost two decades, has been a major force in the local sports arena for many years.
The foundation benefits school athletics in many ways, including helping with maintenance, repair, and improvement of athletic fields and facilities, and providing needed supplies, equipment and uniforms, according to a press release.
“School sports have been financially challenged for many years,” Lloyd Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, said in the press release.
“And during his tenure, no one was a greater supporter of the needs of local student athletes and athletic programs than Richie Eaton,” he added. “The foundation promises that enthusiastic support and commitment will continue.”
