NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank donated $1,500 as a platinum sponsor of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s annual Walk for Youth on Oct. 10.
Due to the pandemic, the walk was held as a virtual event. All money raised will support the club’s fall programs.
“We’re proud to sponsor this virtual walk,” said Lloyd Hamm, the bank’s president and CEO, in a press release.
“Organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Haverhill perform an even more valuable function during our current pandemic,” he added. “And that deserves the enthusiastic support of everyone.”
For more information about the bank, call 1-844-639-3483 or visit its website at www.newburyportbank.com.
