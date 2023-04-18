NEWBURYPORT — Showing its support for the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation, Newburyport Bank has donated $1,000 to the organization’s 12th annual bowling tournament, scheduled to take place May 4 at Gametime Lanes in Amesbury.
In addition to the donation, the bank will have a team participating in the fundraising event.
The foundation was established to honor the last wishes of Sgt. Jordan M. Shay, a 2005 graduate of Amesbury High School and member of the U.S. Army who was killed in Iraq during his second deployment.
In a “just in case letter,” Shay stated that if something happened to him, a scholarship fund should be started in his name for students who “want to make a difference in the world.”
To date, the organization has awarded almost $220,000 in grants and scholarships to graduating Amesbury High students and local veterans.
Newburyport Bank President and CEO Officer Lloyd L. Hamm said he is honored to have the bank participate.
“Sgt. Shay made a difference in the world. And he wanted to make sure others did the same, Hamm said in a statement. “The Shay Memorial Foundation does just that by helping students as they begin their life’s journey, and veterans that have sacrificed their lives for our country. The bowling tournament is such a fun way to come together and honor an incredible individual, raise funds for the foundation, and ensure St. Shay’s legacy lives on.”
Gametime Lanes is at 84 Haverhill Road, Amesbury.
