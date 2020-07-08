Newburyport beautifies State Street barriers

NEWBURYPORT – Department of Public Services workers spent much of Tuesday morning painting a row of Jersey barriers on State Street near The Paddle Inn and Brine restaurants.
The concrete barriers were installed last month to create outdoor seating for restaurants limited by COVID-19-related space restrictions involving indoor dining. Barriers were also placed across State Street for two weekends in June to create a walking mall experience for shoppers and diners.
Mayor Donna Holaday said in a message that the section of Jersey barriers were being painted on a trial basis before the city decides whether to paint other Jersey barriers on State Street.
DPS workers finished applying a first coat of dark pink spray paint by 9 a.m. and then applied a second coat of what one employee called “Newburyport crimson.”
In recent weeks, some have decried what they called the unattractiveness of the Jersey barriers and asked the city to beautify them. Last week, Amesbury officials painted their Jersey barriers for the same reason.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove praised Newburyport’s efforts.
“Looks good, Newburyport!” Gove said in a Tweet on Tuesday.
Karen Brown, owner of Green Plum Vintage Goods in Market Square, said last week the unappealing appearance of the Jersey barriers was a turnoff. She said other communities that closed off main roads or installed Jersey barriers did a better job of creating an inviting downtown area for shoppers and diners.
On Tuesday, Brown said she was pleased the city was addressing the issue.
“Anything they do is moving in a positive direction,” Brown said, hoping the city continues to beautify the area.
But she said the city missed an opportunity to showcase local artists by having them paint the Jersey barriers.
“It doesn’t change the fact that they’re still Jersey barriers,” Brown said.
Mark Iannuccillo, vice president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said it was nice to see the barriers painted.
“That red is a lot of better than Jersey gray,” Iannuccillo said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
