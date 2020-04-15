NEWBURYPORT -- The city’s Board of Health passed an order Tuesday that bans public gatherings of any size, requires customers and employees of essential businesses to wear protective face masks, and bans evictions until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The board’s order, which was discussed during an emergency meeting held remotely on Tuesday, restricts gatherings in “all public areas including but not limited to parks, public buildings and walkways.” The order defines “gatherings” to include “physical and interactive sports activities to include but not limited to playing frisbee, catch, tennis and other activities” that may spread the virus from droplets of sweat or physical contact.It also demands that “all individuals must practice social distancing of six feet and not gather in one setting.”Additionally, the order requires members of the public to wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth while entering any of the city’s essential businesses as defined by Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 executive orders, including restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses. The coverings may be facial masks, scarves or bandanas.Under the order, no landlord or owner can evict any business or residential tenant.The order will remain in effect until the city's public health emergency declaration has been lifted by the Board of Health.The order comes one week after the City Council passed an ordinance to ban gatherings of 10 or more people in the city’s public spaces. On Tuesday, Board of Health director Dr. Sam Merabi called the City Council’s ordinance “problematic,” and said he believes it leaves the city vulnerable.“It’s much better to have a stricter approach at this point and loosen the restrictions gradually, but right now it seems pretty dangerous,” said Merabi. Frank Giacalone, the city’s health director, said the Board of Health’s order is meant to “further define” the council’s ordinance. He said the order is enforceable with standard fines under Massachusetts General Law.During the meeting, Board of Health member Dr. Robert Slocum emphasized that residents should be urged to leave their homes sparingly during the pandemic.“The advice should be you gather only the people that live in the same house as you, and you leave the house for essential activities and relatively solitary recreational activity,” said Slocum.
