NEWBURYPORT — A local business owner was just weeks away from the grand opening of her new multi-medium art gallery at 57 Pleasant St., A Pleasant Shoppe, when COVID-19 put such plans on hold.
Gretchen DesAutels had just dissolved her old business, Grass Roots Antiques and Handmades at 8 Prince Place, taking what she calls a "leap of faith" and deciding on another venture.
When she heard the owners of Sisters We Three, the artisan shop at 57 Pleasant St., were retiring late last year, DesAutels asked them if any of their artists needed another shop to display their work. After further discussion with the sisters and eventually the landlord, she decided to take over the space and keep it as a gallery for local artists.
DesAutels planned to open her doors on April 4, but closures due to the pandemic continued to move that date out further and further. With no financials or employees, DesAutels was rejected for all the loans for which she applied.
She was determined to keep pushing though. She built up A Pleasant Shoppe's Facebook and Instagram pages, introducing the 54 artists she signed on to display work. Many of these artists had their events and shows canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, so they were seeking a space to display and sell their work.
"No two artists are alike so everywhere you look, you're going to see something different," DesAutels said of her business model. "I don't want there to be competition with my artists. I want them to be a family, a community of artisans. We all promote one another and support one another."
Because curbside pickup was not an option until recently, she offered to hand deliver or mail items to customers. So when the gallery could finally open its doors this Monday, DesAutels was relieved, calling it "like a breath of fresh air."
It's certainly not the opening she imagined, with 10 people including her self allowed in the gallery at a time and arrows pointing everyone in one direction. With these restrictions, DesAutels worries about making back what has been lost in the two months without business — and she's not alone.
Dianne Sirard, owner of Soak and Shoreline at 7 State St., said, "The last few months have been so unbelievably horrific. I've lost so much money, I'll never make it up."
As Sirard explained, sales during the spring help ease into business during the summer and sales during the summer help keep businesses afloat during the fall and winter.
Even with doors open now, businesses still have to adapt to public health restrictions and about "a quarter of the typical foot traffic," she said.
At Soak, customers like to use tester bottles to try out body lotions and soaps, but the state is not allowing these bottles for sanitation reasons, Sirard said. This has led to a lot more one-one-one guidance from employees.
"People are coming in and they can't try the product," she said. "They all have masks on so it makes it harder to smell the product, so it's challenging."
Sirard is hopeful the City Council moves forward with a proposal to close Pleasant and State Streets to cars, if even for a limited time, so she can put more displays outside. "I'm all for trying anything," she said, adding that she has plenty of hand sanitizer in stock for those who need.
At Saracy's Flower and Gift Shop, owner Carol Lipson said she was focused on wiping everything down and widening aisles so customers can have more space when shopping. She's trying to "work with what I have."
Overall, she admits she was "fortunate" to have a shop delivery service, especially with people looking to connect with family members from afar.
In 35 years of business, Lipson said she has "never seen people so happy and excited to get flowers" and calling it "the most exciting time for delivering that I've ever seen."
