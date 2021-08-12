NEWBURYPORT — Break out the poodle skirts, the Cruising the ‘50s Car Show will be taking over downtown streets tonight.
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry presents the annual 1950s-style car show, which is expected to bring 250 hot rods, rat rods, T-Birds, Cadillacs, Chevys and more to the downtown. The car show will mark the ninth installment after taking the year off in 2020.
Interim chamber President Nate Allard said the event will take over a good portion of State and Pleasant streets from 5 to 8 p.m.
“We also go down Unicorn Street and there is going to be a circle of champions, which are the best of the best cars, in the bullnose in Market Square,” Allard said. “We will also have some select cars on Inn Street.”
Allard said a highlight of the car show will be a dance party in the Newburyport Bank employee parking lot..
“The parking lot there will have additional classic cars and we will have live music playing there as well,” Allard said. “We will have a stage set up back there and Newburyport Bank will be giving out all kinds of goodies and fun swag and things like that.”
An eight-piece show band, Billy D and the Rock-its, will play doo wop and early rock classics in the bank parking lot, where some of the show’s more high-profile automobiles are expected to be on display, Allard said.
He said members of North Shore Swing Dance will kick up their heels for the crowd during the concert.
“I have been notified that a lot of this year’s cars are being trailered in,” he said. “These cars are so nice and so premium that the owners won’t be driving them here. They will just be having them dropped off.”
The rain date, if necessary, would be one week later, Aug. 19.
For more information, go to https://business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/cruisin-the-50s-car-show-2021-83274.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
