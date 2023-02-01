NEWBURYPORT — The city marked the first day of Black History Month with the unveiling of its first Black History Initiative interpretive sign during a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The Newburyport Black History Initiative is dedicated to highlighting the city's Black history through lectures, panel discussions, workshops and historic interpretive signs.
The Community Preservation Committee-funded project unveiled its first interpretive sign, "A Black Neighborhood in Historic Newburyport," which chronicles the history of a once-thriving African American neighborhood that was home to mariners and laborers near Auburn and Low streets and what is now the Henry Graf Jr. Memorial Skating Rink.
A crowd of roughly 40 people gathered on the rail trail Wednesday to hear about the former Black neighborhood known as "Guinea Village" that was formed in the late 18th century as Massachusetts formally abolished slavery.
City records show that people begin moving out of the segregated neighborhood as the 19th century progressed. But residents hosted a homegrown "Black Election Day" celebration there each spring, when they would debate and vote for their own elected officials such as mariner James Douglas, who was crowned community king.
Black History Initiative member and Northeastern University Professor Kabria Baumgartner said there are not many structures or sites associated with the historic experiences of Black Newburyport residents.
"Those sites and structures haven't been preserved and these stories have been erased or have been forgotten or misplaced," she said. "Part of our work through these interpretive signs is to acknowledge those structures, those sites and the events. Where Black people lived, where they worked, and where they found community."
Baumgartner added that the Black History Initiative could "dot this landscape with thousands of signs" telling the story of Black Newburyporters.
"Our work is really just beginning," she said.
Geordie Vining, the city's special project manager, said "A Black Neighborhood in Historic Newburyport" is expected to be the first of about 10 interpretive signs focusing on the stories of Black Americans who have lived and worked in the city from before the Revolutionary War to the early 20th century.
Vining added that about 10 more signs dealing with Black-owned businesses in the 19th century, Newburyport's Black soldiers and sailors of the Civil War and in World War II, and Black mariners during the Age of Sail, among others, are expected be installed, primarily in the downtown area.
"This is the first sign but it is not the last sign," he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon also spoke Wednesday, asking for a moment of silence in memory of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who recently died after being beaten by police officers in Memphis.
"This is yet another blow to the Black community and our shared cause of justice for all," he said.
Reardon said the history of the city's Black residents has gone untold for too long.
"We have the opportunity to better tell that story and to reflect on what it means for our continued efforts for racial justice today," the mayor said. "Furthering the cause of justice means having a full reckoning of our history and I am so thankful to the Black History Initiative for leading the way."
