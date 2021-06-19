NEWBURYPORT – Strong words about the current status of U.S. race relations and a poignant poem recited by local students were among the highlights of the city's first Juneteenth Day celebration which took place Friday on a sunny afternoon outside City Hall.
About 100 people attended the roughly 30-minute ceremony which featured speeches by local clergy, Mayor Donna Holaday and Melissa Sills from the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance.
Abraham Lincoln declared all enslaved people in Confederate territory free on Sept. 22, 1862, but many in Texas still remained enslaved for almost three more years. It wasn't until June 19, 1865 that Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to proclaim the news.
In 2007, then-Gov. Deval Patrick, the state's first Black governor, had signed a proclamation recognizing the significance of Juneteenth. Last July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a measure declaring it a state holiday.
Perhaps the most powerful presentation on Friday came from Edward Carson, dean of multicultural education at Governor's Academy.
In a fiery speech which drew loud applause on several occasions, Carson voiced great concern regarding current race relations and how recent voter suppression laws enacted in other states threatened Black America.
"We are closer to Jim Crow in 2021 than we ever were before," Carson said, referring to state and local laws passed predominately in the south, but also in other places across the country, that strengthened racial segregation.
"A Black man in a white country, for that reason I'd like to tell the truth," Carson added. "Black folks don't owe white folks anything for being free."
Carson went on to say that despite apparent tolerance for Black Americans and other minorities in Newburyport "white supremacy exists in all spaces."
A little later in the program, Newburyport High School students Mason Chambers and Audrey Hoover read "Excuses", a poem written by Chambers, Hoover, and classmates Riley Dougherty and Ella Lane.
Chambers and Hoover said they were excited and nervous at the same time.
"A weight off the chest to finish it," Chambers said after the ceremony.
In recognition of the new federal holiday, which marks the anniversary of the end of slavery, City Hall was closed. The ceremony, organized by the DEI Alliance and the Human Rights Commission also featured the raising of the Juneteenth flag.
Central Congregation Pastor Chris Ney was one of dozens who watched the ceremony from Brown Square. He said he was curious how the city would celebrate the new holiday and how it continued to respond to racial and social injustices locally.
Afterwards, Holaday described the ceremony as "wonderful" and praised all those who spoke. She called Carson's speech powerful and said it sent a strong message about the work still needing to be done across the country in terms of race relations.
" A really good start for a new event," she said, summing up the afternoon.
Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio contributed to this report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
