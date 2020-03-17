NEWBURYPORT – Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry events scheduled for later in March were recently cancelled as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
In an email sent to chamber members on Monday, President Frank Cousins announced the cancellation of the following events: the March Member Meetup at Ohana Kitchen (Wednesday, March 18) and the March Eye Opener at Engage Your Core Pilates (Friday, March 27). The chamber’s annual meriting and awards ceremony, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 30, has been rescheduled to the early fall.
Cousins also shared progress to activate the state's Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program which would aid eligible businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.
“The first step in this process is to meet a minimum threshold of affected businesses within Massachusetts. If your small business or non-profit has been affected, please download, complete, and submit the attached form. Please send the completed form and direct any questions to disaster.recovery@mass.gov," Cousins wrote.
Finally, Cousins said his office has spoken to state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, regarding unemployment claims to include relief packages for employers and employees. Dizoglio can be contacted at 617-722-2013, and Kelcourse at 978-590-7673.
“We will continue working hand-in-hand with our legislative delegation advocating on behalf of our over 750 members,” Cousins wrote in his email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.