NEWBURYPORT — A jam packed weekend of chamber music courtesy the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival, was canceled after two festival artists tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
"Although we are crushed to have to do this, we are canceling the rest of the 2022 Summer Festival. This festival has been the highlight of my year for over two decades, and it is devastating to cancel on the day of our very first concert," Newburyport Chamber Music Festival Artistic Director David Yang said in a statement.
Canceled performances included composer-in-residence Jon Deak's "The Jury," a piece for string quartet and soprano set to a libretto by Newburyport poet Rhina P. Espaillat, who was to scheduled to recite her poem.
"My greatest disappointment, however, is that I won’t have an opportunity to celebrate Rhina’s 90th birthday in style with the world premiere by Jon Deak, not to mention the Mozart 'Dissonance,' Shostakovich’s savage second string quartet, and the mighty Schoenberg with our marvelous soprano," Yang added.
Concerts were to take place at St. Anna's Chapel at St. Paul's Church, 166 High St., Oak Hill Cemetery's Brown Chapel, and at a private Newbury residence.
Those who purchased tickets can seek refunds.
The NCMF returns with its winter concert “2022 Winter Baroque” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.