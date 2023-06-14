NEWBURYPORT — The 22nd season of the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival will be from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13.
There will be 14 events, including a family concert, music and storytelling in partnership with Theater in the Open, open rehearsals, panel discussions and four concerts.
Many events are free. Students are invited to attend the Thursday, Saturday and Sunday concerts for free. EBT, WIC and Connector Care cardholders are also welcome to attend these concerts for free.
The festival board’s goal is to have as many people of all ages and backgrounds share the thrill of live music. So, for the first time, festival organizers are piloting a pay-what-you-can ticketing program for the final concert: Pay $1 or $200 for a ticket.
This final concert features a premiere commissioned piece by Jon Deak, a Pulitzer-nominated composer. Deak uses the poem “The Jury” by Newburyport resident and renowned poet Rhina Espaillat as inspiration for his string quartet and soprano composition.
Artistic director David Yang founded NCMF as a community-based festival. The organization is grateful for its collaboration with the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the support of local cultural councils, the Institution for Saving Charitable Foundation, Newburyport Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, and other businesses and individuals.
Tickets are on sale. Details for all events and ticket information can be found on the organization’s website, www.newburyportchambermusic.org, or by calling 978-701-4914.
