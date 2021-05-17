NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 20th year of live chamber music in Greater Newburyport under founding artistic director David Yang.
In honor of this milestone, generous donors will match all donations made between May 17 and June 5. On each of these 20 days, a fact about NCMF will be shared via email and social media posts. Anyone can join in by signing up for emails www.newburyportchambermusic.org and/or following NCMF on Facebook or Instagram.
All donations during this time will be doubled and help ensure NCMF’s continued success after a year of lost ticket sales due to COVID-19.
On Sunday, June 6, NCMF will have an evening of streamed concert of piano quintets that will also include clips from rehearsals, interviews with the musicians and more.
This creative mix of performance and conversation is an opportunity to get to know the musicians, something that is central to the NCMF mission. The program features the Brahms piano quintet and “The Creation of the World” by French composer Darius Milhaud, the first classical composition overtly influenced by jazz.
Music lovers can experience this original evening of concert and conversation via the NCMF website.
In August, the festival will return to town for six outside garden concerts in Greater Newburyport. Other events are on tap, as well as the hope that the annual winter b baroque concert will be live at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
For more information, email info@newburyportchambermusic.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.