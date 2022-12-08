NEWBURYPORT — The pure, clear sounds of recorder will fill St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival’s Winter Baroque concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m.
Three Boston-based musicians, along with Winter Baroque regular cellist Eliana Razzino Yang of Philadelphia, comprise the ensemble.
Virtuoso recorder player Aldo Abreu, a stalwart of Boston’s early music scene, will perform on multiple recorders. Abreu is also a member of the faculties of New England Conservatory, Boston University, Boston Conservatory and Amherst Early Music, and has performed throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and his native Venezuela.
Abreu will be joined by period violinist Sarah Darling, a member of the Grammy-nominated music ensemble A Far Cry. Darling often performs with the Handel and Haydn Society as well. She serves on the Longy School of Music faculty and as director of the Harvard Baroque Chamber Orchestra.
Harpsichordist John McKean is chair of the historical performance department at the Longy School and performs on his own reconstruction of a 17th century Flemish harpsichord.
Abreu curated this year’s program, which features — with two notable exceptions — virtuosic canzonas and sonatas for recorder by 17th century Italian and Spanish composers Tarquinio Merula, Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde and Giovanni Battista Fontana.
Also on the program are works by Johann Sebastian Bach (Suite No. 2 for unaccompanied cello) and Georg Philipp Telemann (Sonata a Tre, a piece for recorder where each movement represents different women from mythology, including Dido, Xantippe, and Lucretia).
Winter Baroque will be presented at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $30, $35 at the door, and free forstudents and EBT cardholders (ID required).
For more information, visit www.newburyportchambermusic.org or call 978-701-4914.
