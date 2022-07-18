NEWBURYPORT — Tickets are on sale now for the 21st season of the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival, led by artistic director and violist David Yang.
The festival returns to its traditional 10-day format of lectures, open rehearsals and a free family concert at Patrick Tracy Square, culminating in a Nachtmusik concert (held in the dark in Brown Chapel), a benefit concert in a private home on the Great Marsh, and two concerts at St. Anna’s Chapel and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on High Street.
The final concert includes the world premiere of a commissioned piece for string quartet and soprano by composer Jon Deak in celebration of the 90th birthday of internationally renowned poet and Newburyport legend Rhina P. Espaillat. Espaillat’s poem “The Jury” serves as the libretto to the new work.
Many events are free and open to the public. Two Hausmusik music reading parties and the four concerts require tickets to attend. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Check the NCMF website at newburyportchambermusic.org/ for a full schedule of events.
