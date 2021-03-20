Newburyport chamber names O'Connor Ives as next president

NEWBURYPORT – Former state Sen. Katy O'Connor Ives of Newburyport will take over as president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry in late April, after a unanimous vote of the chamber's Board of Directors on Friday.
O'Connor Ives, who is 44, served three terms in the Massachusetts Senate representing the 1st Essex District. She'll become chamber president at the end of April, taking over from Frank Cousins, the former Essex County sheriff, who decided to step down after a little more than three years as chamber president.
O'Connor Ives said Friday she was excited to take on the new role.
"It's going to be a challenge that I look forward to because working with the business community this spring and summer, and into the fall, is going to be critical" as the region recovers from the pandemic.
"What we know right now is that businesses are struggling. Newburyport is a traditional destination and we, as a community, have to figure out how to make the most of whatever the on-the-ground conditions are, even though we don't know yet," she said.
Mark Griffin, the Board of Directors chair, said the board drew up criteria it wanted to see in a candidate and considered business owners, current and former political leaders, people with experience in nonprofits and others with experience working with chambers of commerce.
"It was unanimous that Katy was the right candidate," he said Friday. "She was the first one I thought of for the job."
He said the chamber has "faced a lot of challenges over the last year and even before the pandemic."
Now, after Cousins' tenure as president, Griffin said, "it's well positioned for her to take over, financially and with respect to staffing."
O'Connor Ives, a lawyer who joined the law firm of Finneran & Nicholson, P.C. as an associate in 2019 after deciding not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2018, said she believes she's up to the challenge.
"I feel this opportunity is particularly unique because it gives me a chance to apply some of the things I've learned along the way toward a challenge none of us has navigated before," she said. "I want to be part of the initiatives that are going to be necessary for us to come out resilient and stronger" as a community.
She said local businesses have been hurt in different degrees by the pandemic and economic losses, so the have "varying degrees to be able to recover. There's a particular urgency to not only see how the chamber can be helpful to a whole variety of business ... in greater Newburyport, but how we can adapt so to there's a different between just surviving and thriving."
Mayor Donna Holaday said this week the city is working with restaurants as they seek permits for outdoor dining as the weather warms. O'Connor Ives she envisions a "strong collaboration between the city and businesses and the state to make sure everyone is rowing in the same direction."
While city officials work with businesses on reopening and loosening state restrictions, she said "retooling" will probably be part of that process.
"We need to look at changing the streetscape and pedestrian ways. We need to figure out how to more creative, with walk-up windows (for ordering) for example, and also figure out whether it's adapting to new technology," such as new apps for remote ordering or creating different marketing tools.
"It will be a spring of trying to adapt to these unknowns as quickly as possible," she said.
O'Connor Ives is married to Jeff Ives and they have a son, Ronen, who is 4 years old.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.