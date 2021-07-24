NEWBURYPORT – Matthew Coogan, a familiar face in City Hall since 2018, left his post as Mayor Donna Holaday's chief of staff on Friday to assume the role of Boxford town administrator.
"Matt has been a true professional and very quickly learned a wide range of skills developing strong relationships with all city departments, 11 city councilors as well as providing strong constituent services. I am grateful for the nearly three years he served as my chief of staff and wish him the very best," Holaday said Friday in an emailed statement.
Coogan replaces Alan Benson as town administrator of the small bedroom community located off Interstate 95 near Topsfield and Middleton. Coogan began his tenure as Holaday's chief of staff in late October 2018, replacing Paul O’Brien, who served as chief administrative officer from April 2017 through August 2018. In fiscal 2021, Coogan earned $88,774, according to the city's website.
The other finalists for the Boxford position were James J. Ryan, the chief aide/HR director for Salisbury, and Susan L. Inman, the assistant town administrator in Boxford, according to the town's website.
Holaday said with only five months left in her term before she steps down in January, she will not be filing Coogan's position.
"My current executive assistant, Donna Musumeci, has a strong management experience in the airlines and higher education and has learned much of our city and operations in the three years she has been with us. Donna will serve as chief of staff for the remainder of my term," Holaday said in the same statement.
Coogan becomes the second chief of staff or director during Holaday's roughly 11-year tenure as mayor to become a town administrator or manager. Andrew Flanagan, who served as director of administration and public policy, left City Hall in 2012 to become deputy town manager in Arlington. He is now Andover's town manager.
"My office has really become the training ground for future town administrators/managers," Holaday added.
The Boxford town administrator position was advertised on the Massachusetts Municipal Association's website as offering a salary in the range of $117,000 to $155,000, depending on experience.
A text to Coogan seeking comment was not immediately returned.
