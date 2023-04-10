NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society will partner with The Boston Camerata for its annual spring concerts May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 at 4 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church.
Music Director Ryan Turner will conduct the 90-member Choral Society, vocal soloists, two pianists and five percussionists in a performance of Carl Orff’s renowned 20th century masterpiece "Carmina Burana."
And in a unique side-by-side musical dialogue, Artistic Director Anné Azema will lead a small consort of voices from The Boston Camerata as they perform some of the same texts of the "Carmina Burana" as reconstructed medieval pieces accompanied by medieval instruments.
“It’s really a tale of two very different 'Carmina Buranas,'” Turner said. “We have two very different approaches to the same text: One, a modern, structurally complex and percussive piece, and the other a simpler, more serene composition performed with simple medieval period instruments like the vielle and the hurdy-gurdy.”
Vocal soloists for the concert will be soprano Camila Parila and baritone David Thomas Mather. The performance will also feature two pianists: Kirsten Helgeland and Dan Perkins.
For more information and tickets, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
