NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society's virtual silent auction is live through Dec. 5.
The Newburyport Choral Society, which has between 100 and 150 members, is the oldest community chorus in the country.
Though members have been rehearsing through Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they still have other expenses with no ticket sales money coming in, Penny Lazarus, A1 Section Leader, told internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Local Pulse on Friday.
With more than 100 items, services and experiences available for immediate purchase and open bids, the auction is perfect place to begin holiday shopping, Lazarus said.
Auction items include homemade dinners and desserts, an antique dollhouse, a toboggan, museum memberships, music lessons, wall hangings and decorations, a Chinese tea set, a set of kayaks, gift cards, an astrology course and a one-hour massage.
For more information, go to www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
To listen to previous episodes of Local Pulse, visit www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse.
