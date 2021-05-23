Newburyport Choral Society awards scholarship

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society has awarded the 2021 Betty Gillette Scholarship to Finnian Mattingly of Lynnfield.
Named for founding NCS member Betty Gillette who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009, the $1,000 scholarship is presented each year to a local high school senior who plans to major in music at the collegiate level.
Ryan Turner, the society's music director, said, “Finnian possesses an impressive combination of scholarship, humanity and passion that is inspiring and brings hope to the future of classical music, and I look forward to watching his work unfold.”
Mattingly, a senior at Lynnfield High School, performs in a number of vocal groups, including the Concert Choir and Men’s Chorus, as well as the advanced Chamber Singers.
Since 2019, Mattingly has attended the New England Conservatory Preparatory School. He was accepted to the Royal College of Music in London, where he plans to pursue a bachelor of music with honors in composition.
