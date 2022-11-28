NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Choral Society Music Director Ryan Turner and alto section leader Penny Lazarus will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the upcoming holiday concert to be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Bellville Congregational Church, 300 High St.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Turner and Lazarus about the concert’s theme, “In Terra Pax,” and the featured music, “In Terra Pax” by Gerald Finzi and “When Icicles Hang” by John Rutter.
The concert will also feature the world premiere of “Guidelines,” a commissioned piece by composer Zanaida Robles which sets to music poems by Newburyport poet Rhina Espaillat.
The Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus will continue their longstanding collaboration with NCS under the direction of Gina McKeown. There will also be orchestral accompaniment and soloists, as well as traditional holiday carols.
For information and tickets, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
