NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society welcomes local choral enthusiasts to its community-wide “Summer Sing” on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., in Newburyport.
Led by NCS Music Director Ryan Turner, this year’s "Summer Sing" will include Antonio Vivaldi’s "Gloria," and John Rutter’s "When Icicles Hang."
Soloists for the evening will be Vanessa Naghdi, soprano, and Katherine Maysek, mezzo-soprano. Both artists have performed locally, nationally and internationally. Kirsten Helgeland will be the featured accompanist.
All are welcome to come and sing with us or simply listen. Sheet music will be provided, but if you have the music for either of the two works, please do bring it along.
To provide maximum protection, all participants will need to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination and boosters, as well as a high-quality, well-fitting N95 or KF94 mask. This event will be approximately one hour in duration.
For more information, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
