NEWBURYPORT — The words of internationally renowned poet Rhina Espaillat will ring out in song when the Newburyport Choral Society performs its annual winter concert.
Two performances will be given at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., on Saturday, Dec 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m.
It will mark the first time the Choral Society has performed before a full, in-person audience since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Brian Greenberg, who sings baritone and has served as the Choral Society’s media director for the past five years, said performing again for a large crowd has been a long-awaited experience.
“Coming back to performing to a full audience is thrilling,” he said.
Gerald Finzi’s rendition of the Nativity story, “In Terra Pax” (Peace on Earth), will be presented as the concert’s centerpiece and feature Ryan Turner conducting a 17-piece orchestra along with a chorus and vocal soloists. The Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus will also perform under the direction of Gina McKeown.
“This is a beautiful setting of the Nativity story that is very thoughtful and evocative of life’s meaning and the preciousness of life,” Greenberg said. “Love it while you can, we are all here for a short time, so find something close to you and love it with all you can.”
The Choral Society has commissioned a new work, “Guidelines,” which is composed by Zanaida Robles and commemorates the 90th birthday of Espaillat, who said she is “thrilled to pieces” about the concert and will attend both shows.
“I’ve had my words set to music several times now, but this one is for Newburyport audiences. And what more could anyone want?” she said.
Espaillat, a native of the Dominican Republic, said Newburyport has been a wonderful adopted home that has given her far more than she could ever give to the community.
“I love the whole town, which has treated me entirely too well,” she said. “And everybody who comes to visit wants to move here.”
A selection of spirited, festive English Christmas carols and other holiday-themed selections such as “When Icicles Hang” by John Rutter will also be performed.
“It is very playful and very English,” Greenberg said.
Baritone Andrew Padgett and soprano Sarah Hubbard will perform as soloists. Greenberg said the winter concert offers a bit of everything.
“Our sprits are lifted as performers and there is always a standing ovation because people are so inspired,” he said.
Online ticket prices are $30 for adult general admission, $25 for seniors and $10 for full-time students. Day-of-performance ticket sales (if available) are $35 at the door.
To purchase tickets, go to https://tickets.chorusconnection.com/nbptcs/events/545.
