NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society will be holding its third annual fall fundraising auction from Friday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 26.
The auction theme is: “Give Voice to NCS: Buy It for a Song!” Proceeds from the auction support winter and spring concerts, as well as professional orchestras and vocal soloists. This year’s auction is being sponsored exclusively by Bentley’s Real Estate.
NCS is seeking donated items from individuals and local businesses to feature in the auction. Item examples include gift certificates to local restaurants and shops, free initial visits to health, beauty, leisure or financial services, original artwork, music instruction, new or used musical instruments, museum memberships, antiques, homemade food baskets, and handcrafted items.
Auction donations will be accepted from now through Nov. 18.
Visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org to access the donor form and learn more about the auction. For more information or questions send an email to auction@newburyportchoralsociety.org
