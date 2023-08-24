NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society begins weekly rehearsals for singers Sept. 5 at 7:15 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.
Online preregistration for singers will be open through Sept. 17. The Choral Society welcomes new singers each season. The singers are all ages and have a full range of musical knowledge, from beginner to advanced.
This season begins the tenure of a new music director, Minji Kim, who will officially step up to the conductor’s podium for the first time.
“Minji brings so much energy and enthusiasm to rehearsals, that it just makes the whole experience of singing and learning music that much more fun,” said Choral Society President Victoria Bushey.
Each week, singers will learn vocal techniques and tips from Kim. Singers will also rehearse holiday music from all over the world.
The winter concerts Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, titled “A Celebration of Unity: Holiday Music from Around the World”, will include a Spanish lullaby, a Moroccan Chanukah song, a medieval Latin chant, a Filipino Christmas carol in Tagalog, and an African Kwanzaa tune.
In addition, the chorus will perform “A Ceremony of Carols” by 20th century composer Benjamin Britten and familiar holiday tunes. The concerts will also feature a performance by the Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus under the direction of Gina McKeown.
“It will be a fun and fascinating concert, with a variety of music to be learning as we go into the chillier days of fall leading up to the holidays,” Bushey said.
Online preregistration is recommended prior to attending the first rehearsal. New singers may obtain an invitation to register online by sending an email to help@newburyportchoralsociety.org.
Anyone unsure about auditioning can “try it” by attending either one of the first two rehearsals Sept. 5 and Sept. 12. Prospective singers must arrive by 7 p.m. and bring a COVID vaccination record.
For more information about how to register and the winter performances, visit newburyportchoralsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.