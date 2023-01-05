NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society (NCS) recently announced its spring 2023 weekly rehearsals will begin Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7:15 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. Doors open at 7 p.m. Online pre-registration for singers will be open through Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Newburyport Choral Society invites new singers to its musical family each season. Singers represent all age levels and also the full range of musical knowledge from beginner to advanced.
“The only requirements for membership are a love of singing and a commitment to learning the music,” says Ryan Turner, the group’s music director. “Rehearsals are a time when we sing together, learn together, and laugh together—all while striving together for excellence in music-making,” says Turner.
Each week, singers learn vocal techniques and tips from Turner, who has been the group’s music director since 2020. An accomplished tenor, Turner is also the artistic director of Emmanuel Music in Boston and teaches voice and early music at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge. Singers will be learning Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” which will be performed at spring concerts scheduled for May 6 and 7, at Belleville Congregational Church.
“These concerts will be very special for a number of reasons,” NCS President Victoria Bushey said. “Not only is the music powerfully moving, but we will be combining forces with the Boston Camerata under the direction of Anne Azéma, as well as the Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus under the direction of Gina McKeown."
Online pre-registration is recommended prior to attending the first rehearsal. New singers may obtain an invitation to register online by sending an email to: help@newburyportchoralsociety.org.
