NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society will perform its annual Spring Concert on Saturday evening, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon, May 15, at 4 p.m. at the Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
The concert, titled “Songs for the Journey: From Remembrance to Renewal,” acknowledges the difficult depths of the pandemic period, and joyfully celebrates our reemergence into a season of recovery and hope.
“I wanted to choose music around the central theme that it is love which unites us on our musical journey out of the darkness and into a time of remembrance and renewal,” says NCS Music Director Ryan Turner.
“The concert features the 'Fauré Requiem' as a way to process and heal, and other music we’ll perform serves to lift the spirits of the singers and audience toward more hope, more joy and more love,” adds Turner.
One of the other works to be performed includes a companion piece to the 'Fauré Requiem' that Turner himself commissioned when he was the Conductor of the Concord Chorale in New Hampshire in 2010 titled "Songs for the Journey" by accomplished choral composer Kevin Siegfried.
The chorus will also sing Sarah Quartel’s "How Can I Keep from Singing," Ola Gjeilo’s "Across the Vast Eternal Sky," Stephen Paulus’ "The Road Home," and J. Rosamond Johnson’s renowned African-American anthem "Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing" in a rousing arrangement by composer Zanaida Robles.
Soloists for the performances will be Corrine Byrne, soprano, and Will Prapestis, baritone. Kirsten Helgeland will again be the featured accompanist, along with the NCS Orchestra.
For more information and tickets, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.